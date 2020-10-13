  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta starts #MannKiBaat4SSR, urges fans to record and send message to PM Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans of the late actor to record a message and send to the PM on Mann Ki Baat.
Sushant Singh Rajput sister starts Mann Ki BaatSushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta starts #MannKiBaat4SSR, urges fans to record and send message to PM Modi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to urge late actor’s friends, and fans to record a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via his public address radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Alongside a photo of the late actor, his sister wrote, “This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice.  I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love …”

Earlier, SSR’s friend Nilotpal Mrinal also took to Twitter to request fans to record a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via his public address radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Yesterday, Shweta posted a series of photos featuring billboards in Sri Lanka that demanded justice for SSR and also a video from UK wherein his fans held a car rally to demand justice. On the other hand, while the AIIMS forensic report has ruled out the murder theory, the CBI, too, has reportedly said that their report matches the AIIMS find.

Also, as per reports, Rhea Chakrbaorty has filed a complaint against her neighbour for giving false and misleading statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. It so happened that earlier, Rhea’s neighbour had claimed that she had been told by an eyewitness that Sushant had dropped Rhea at her flat on June 13, day before his death. During her interrogation, the CBI had warned the neighbour, named Dimple Thawani, from lying as while Dimple stuck to her claim that not she, but someone else had seen Sushant drop Rhea, she refused to reveal who this person was.

