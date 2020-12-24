Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks everyone for praying for their dad KK Singh: He is feeling better

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father was recently admitted in the hospital for his heart-related ailments. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and shared a health update.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh was admitted to a hospital in Faridabad due to heart-related ailments. A photo of KK Singh lying on the hospital bed with his two daughters Mitu and Priyanka Singh beside him went viral on social media. Now, the Kedarnath actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid social media user, took to Twitter and spoke about her father's operation. She assured fans that he is doing better following the surgery.

In her latest tweet, she has also thanked everyone for praying for their father and also asked everyone to keep KK Singh in their prayers for his speedy recovery. Shweta tweeted, “I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.” Soon, several of Sushant’s fans started pouring in wishes on Shweta’s post. Take a look:

I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 23, 2020

Shweta also took to her Instagram handle to share an inspirational quote about spiritual blossoming. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Fill your heart and life with love for God and you won’t have space for any negativity and I’ll will.Red heart #GodIsWithUs.” Soon, Sushant’s former girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande has dropped a heart emoticon on her post.

The quote read as, “Your spiritual blossoming simply means blossoming in life in all dimensions. And being happy, at ease with yourself and with everybody around you.”

Shweta has been fighting for the justice of her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14. The investigation for Sushant’s death case is still on under the supervision of three central agencies, CBI, NCB and ED.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

