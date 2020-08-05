  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks everyone for supporting CBI probe into late actor's case

Now, finally after many days the Centre has asked the CBI to take over the late actor's case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to thank everyone who supported the family's request for a CBI probe.
20681 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks everyone for supporting CBI probe into late actor's case
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post where she thanked each and every one who supported the late actor's family's fight for a CBI enquiry. The post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reads, "CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant @sushantsinghrajput." The late actor's sister also shared another post which read, "HarHarMahadev #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs." The fans and follower of the late actor have been fighting for a fair and just probe in the late actor's demise.

Now, after the Centre has agreed to Bihar government's recommendation of have CBI probe the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per previous news reports, the Mumbai police has been investigating the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai police has reportedly also taken statements from various people from the Bollywood industry. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been requesting for an CBI probe in the late actor's case.

Check out the posts

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#HarHarMahadev #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs https://youtu.be/HFX6AZ5bDDo

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Now, finally after many days the Centre has asked the CBI to take the case over. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to thank everyone who supported the family's request for a CBI probe.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta REACTS as Centre accepts Bihar Government’s request for CBI probe)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

I feel Sushant was my brother! I am praying for his wrongful doing and justice rendered to him Shweta! Don't worry, we (the nation and the world) are with him and his family!!!! Satyameva Jayate

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement