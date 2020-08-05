Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta thanks everyone for supporting CBI probe into late actor's case

Now, finally after many days the Centre has asked the CBI to take over the late actor's case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to thank everyone who supported the family's request for a CBI probe.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post where she thanked each and every one who supported the late actor's family's fight for a CBI enquiry. The post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reads, "CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant @sushantsinghrajput." The late actor's sister also shared another post which read, "HarHarMahadev #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs." The fans and follower of the late actor have been fighting for a fair and just probe in the late actor's demise.

Now, after the Centre has agreed to Bihar government's recommendation of have CBI probe the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per previous news reports, the Mumbai police has been investigating the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai police has reportedly also taken statements from various people from the Bollywood industry. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been requesting for an CBI probe in the late actor's case.

Check out the posts

