Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to celebrate Diwali as he used to; Requests to help the needy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti requests the actor’s fans to follow his footsteps and help the needy to celebrate Diwali this year.

It’s been five months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his family and massive fan following are still struggling to come in terms with his unfortunate demise. While CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate have been investigating different angles in the case, his family continues to be hopeful about getting justice for the late actor. Amid this, Sushant’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been requesting the 34 year old actor’s fans across the world to continue praying for him.

And now, with Diwali being around the corner, Shweta has come with a special request for the fans. In her recent social media post, Shweta has urged the fans to follow SSR’s footsteps and celebrate the festival like he used to do. She asked the people to do some good work this Diwali like buying candles or diyas from local small retailers and distribute sweets to those who can’t afford and help them celebrate the festival. Shweta captioned the post as “This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way.”

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s recent post:

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Earlier, Shekhar Suman, who has been actively voicing his opinions in support of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had urged fans to light diyas for Sushant. Shekhar’s tweet read as: "14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the 14th, six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray."

Also Read: Shekhar Suman urges fans to light diyas for Sushant Singh Rajput on Diwali; Says ‘Pray that his soul shines’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×