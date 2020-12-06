Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to join in ‘OathforSSR’ campaign: Truth never damages a cause

Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to her Twitter handle to share an update about a new campaign ‘Oath for SSR’, which will be held on December 14. She has urged all the SSRians to participate in the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been raising her voice for the justice of her later brother since June 14, when the Kedarnath actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. Not only Shweta, but Sushant’s fans are also not giving up their fight. They are organizing several campaigns for the late actor and also hoping for a closure to his mysterious demise. Now, December 14 will mark six months of Sushant’s death case. Thus, today Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to her Twitter handle to share an update about a new campaign ‘Oath for SSR’.

She has urged all the fans of the late actor to participate in the campaign on December 14, 2020. While sharing the post, she wrote, “TRUTH never damages a cause that is JUST.... #Oath4SSR.” Yesterday, several of Sushant’s fans have arranged puja at a temple in Patna to pray for justice. They distributed Prasad and fed the needy. Shweta shared the video on her Twitter handle and thanked SSR’s fans for the sweet gesture. In the video, a priest can be seen performing the puja at the Shani Dev Temple. Sushant’s picture and ‘Insaaf SSR’ banners can be seen at the venue along with the deity.

While sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “Today Patna SSRians arranged a puja of the God of Justice, Shanidev at the Shani Temple, praying for the justice of Sushant Singh Rajput. They also prepared khichdi and distributed it to 3,000 people. They distributed food to the needy too as they prayed for Sushant’s justice.”

TRUTH never damages a cause that is JUST.... #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/F1AWz1dF0W — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 6, 2020

आज शानिदेव के मंदिर मे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी के शीघ्र न्याय मिलने के लिए Patna SSRians ने न्याय के देवता शनिदेव की पूजा अर्चना की , भव्य आरती तथा खिचडी के प्रसाद का भोग लगाया.,करीब 3 हजार से अधिक लोगो तक प्रसाद पहुचाया pic.twitter.com/TXLJiNkHXW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 5, 2020

Thanks Patna, Bihar for organizing the Puja and praying to Shani Dev for Sushant’s Justice #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/S2A4EQuued — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 5, 2020

Fans of the Dil Bechara actor are still awaiting ‘justice’ over his mysterious death. The Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau are looking after the case; however, no major development has been witnessed since September.

