Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges PM Narendra Modi to scan the case & ensure no evidence is tampered

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to ensure that no proof and evidence in her brother’s case is tampered with.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 08:25 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges PM Narendra Modi to scan the case & ensure no evidence is tampered
On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to pen a letter for PM Narendra Modi to look into her late brother’s case and ensure no evidence is tampered with. Over the past few days, Sushant’s sister has been extremely active on social media and after her father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, she has been hoping that truth shall prevail. Post the FIR against Rhea, Bihar Police also started probing the case in Mumbai. 

However, Sushant’s sister Shweta expressed her concern to PM Narendra Modi in a note on social media on Saturday and asked him to look into the case immediately. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate.” She further tagged the PM office and Narendra Modi’s official Instagram handle in her caption. 

Taking to social media, Sushant’s sister wrote a note, “Dear Sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.” 

(Developing Story)

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's note for PM Narendra Modi:

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray backs Mumbai Police: Bring proof, we’ll punish the guilty 

