Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters write to CBI stating Mumbai Police didn’t give his room keys: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. As per a recent report, Sushant’s family may have allegedly informed the investigating CBI officials that Sushant’s room keys were not handed over by the cops.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters write to CBI stating Mumbai Police didn’t give his room keys: ReportSushant Singh Rajput’s sisters write to CBI stating Mumbai Police didn’t give his room keys: Report
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is currently being handled by the CBI’s Special Investigative Team in Mumbai and they have taken over the case from Mumbai Police after Supreme Court’s instructions. Rhea Chakraborty and others have been accused in KK Singh’s FIR and several allegations have been levelled against them. Amid this, a new development has reportedly come out that Sushant’s sister apparently have written to the CBI team that the late actor’s room keys are still missing. 

As per Times Now, Sushant’s sisters may have raised concerns over the ‘missing keys’ of Sushant’s room in which he was allegedly found dead. The report by Times Now claimed that when his family was handed over his belongings, his room keys were apparently not given and that they may be still missing. Apparently, as per the report of the news channel, sources apparently informed them that the key of Sushant’s room has not been handed over to them too by the Mumbai Police and it may mean that cops may not have it or that they have not yet given it. 

The report of the news channel further stated that CBI is not going to give any statement yet on this matter. However, the key maker who was called in by the CBI officials has recorded his statement. Reportedly, the key maker was called by Siddharth Pithani on June 14, 2020, to open the lock of Sushant’s room when he did not answer to their knocks. In a statement to the news channel, the key maker has also raised doubts about the conduct of the people present at Sushant’s flat on June 14 and alleged that everything was normal. 

Meanwhile, it was reported that the key maker was earlier sent a wrong photo of the lock by Pithani and when he insisted, he was sent the correct lock’s photo. Further, the key maker apparently told the news channel that once the door was opened, he was asked to leave by Pithani and not allowed to look inside. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer refused to comment on the ‘missing keys.’ However, he did raise doubts that if the keys are missing, it may mean that anyone could have has access to Sushant’s room and evidence may have been tampered. 

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His death left everyone shocked. Rhea and her family are under the scanner and today, her father Indrajit Chakraborty is being questioned again for the 3rd time. Apart from this, Sushant’s therapist, Susan Walker too was called in for questioning by the CBI today. 

