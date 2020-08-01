Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker says the actor suffered from bipolar disorder

As per the latest news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the late actor's therapist Susan Walker confirmed to Barkha Dutt that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder.

In a latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the late actor's therapist Susan Walker confirmed to Barkha Dutt that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. Barkha Dutt has shared an IGTV post on her Instagram account, wherein the late actor's therapist Susan Walker opens up about the actor. According to the post shared by journalist Barkha Dutt, Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker says that due to the conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media as well as the main stream media, about the late actor, she felt it was her duty to make a statement.

Susan Walker goes on to say that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed suffering from bipolar disorder which also led to him experiencing depression and hypomania. She further goes on to add that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty met with her last year in November. Susan Walker mentions that Rhea Chakraborty was supportive of the late actor and also took care of his appointments made sure he seeks intervention for his condition. Susan Walker claims she met with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty on several occasion in November 2019. Susan also adds that she had communicated with Rhea in June 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker also mentions that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder which could have a severe effect on the individual. She goes on to add that the symptoms of bipolar disorder can be severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking.

