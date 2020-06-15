Sushant Singh Rajput’s THROWBACK pics with his niece and nephew will make you miss him even more

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on Sunday, and was cremated today in Mumbai in presence of his family and close friends.

The year 2020 has been quite harsh for Bollywood so far and Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has only worsened the things. The renowned actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment and had, reportedly, committed suicide. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was battling depression for a couple of months and was also on medication for the same. After the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, the social media surged with messages paying condolences to the late actor.

Everyone is struggling to sink in this heartbreaking news and we are just left with Sushant’s memories now. Lately, the actor’s throwback pictures have been doing the rounds on social media cherishing his happy days. Amid this, we got our hands on a beautiful collection of throwback pictures of the late actor. The collage featured Sushant’s childhood pics, his pic with his sister and some beautiful moments with his niece and nephew wherein he was seen having a quality time with his loved ones. This collage was shared by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on the Raabta star’s birthday last year and given the current scenario, it will certainly leave you teary eyed.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback pictures:

As per the media reports, Sushant’s post-mortem report revealed that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. It is also reported that the actor’s servant has revealed that he was quite upset in his last days. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has been in grave shock with his demise and are struggling to come in terms with this reality. His father had flown down to Mumbai from Patna for the Sonchiriya actor who was cremated in Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium.

