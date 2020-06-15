Sushant Singh Rajput’s THROWBACK picture from his college days is pure gold & will leave you teary eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on Sunday, has been cremated in Mumbai. Meanwhile, his throwback pics have been doing the rounds on social media.

June 14 will forever be marked a black day for Bollywood as the industry has lost one of its brightest stars. We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on Sunday. While everyone is in a state of shock with his demise, it has been even heartbreaking to believe that the 34 year old actor had committed suicide. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found hanging to a ceiling fan at his Bandra apartment.

It has indeed been one of the most unbelievable news of the year and each one of us is struggling to sink in this harsh reality. While social media is inundated with condolence message from fans and friends across the world, some of his throwback pictures have been doing the rounds on social media. Recently, we stumbled upon one of his throwback pictures and it has left us with a heavy heart. This picture happened to be from his last day of college in 2005. To note, Sushant was studying mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

In the picture, the Chhichhore actor was seen having a gala time with his college friends This picture was clicked during a college fest and featured Sushant in a black sweatshirt and yellow trousers. He was indeed enjoying his time with his buddies.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family had arrived in Mumbai from Patna for the actor’s cremation which took place in Mumbai’s Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium.

