Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture with his father KK Singh makes netizens emotional

Shweta Singh Kirti has uploaded a throwback picture of her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sharing smiles with their father KK Singh.
13295 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture with his father KK Singh makes netizens emotional

Along with the image, Shweta penned a note sharing how her father taught his children to be fighters. "Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus," Shweta wrote on Instagram.

In the snap, we can also see Sushant and his father twinning in black T-shirts. Shweta's post has made Sushant's fans emotional. "Great to see father-son bond. Miss you Sushant," a user commented. "Look at Sushant's smile...just adorable. Impossible to think that he is no more," another said, remembering Sushant, who died on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case.

Credits :IANS

