Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback snippet of watching videos with Kriti Sanon will make you nostalgic

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. His demise has left everyone in a state of shock. A throwback video of the Raabta star with his friend Kriti Sanon is going viral on social media.

The week began on a sad and shocking note for Bollywood as Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai. The actor was found dead in his apartment and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. A day back, on Monday, Sushant’s last rites took place in Mumbai and his friends Kriti Sanon, and more came to pay their last respects to the actor. Fans of Sushant have been remembering the actor with throwback photos and videos.

One such video doing rounds of Sushant is with his co-star and friend Kriti Sanon. In the throwback video, Sushant is seen chilling and watching videos with Kriti. The two stars shared a great equation and worked in a film titled Raabta back in 2017. In the throwback video, Sushant and Kriti seemed to be spending time watching videos on their phone together. The snippet of the two stars is going viral on social media as fans remember Sushant post his untimely demise.

At the funeral, Kriti was present along with Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s family to bid adieu to the talented star. Kriti’s sister, Nupur Sanon also shared a post remembering Sushant on social media. Not just this, she also hit back at all trolls attacking her sister for not posting about Sushant’s demise. Sushant’s untimely demise has raised many questions among people and left everyone in a state of shock. While the post mortem confirmed that Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging, Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister had tweeted that Mumbai Police will also probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle. On the screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s throwback video:

Credits :Instagram

