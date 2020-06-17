Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video of jamming in the car on Kya Hua Tera Vada will leave you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. A throwback video of Sushant is doing rounds on social media in which he can be seen jamming in the car.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in Bollywood in a state of shock. The Kedarnath actor was reportedly found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Later, the post mortem report of Sushant revealed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. While fans continue to pay tributes to the actor on social media, many are enraged over his sudden demise. Amid this, a throwback video of Sushant has taken over social media and it is bound to leave you surprised.

In an old video, the Kedarnath actor can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat of a car and jamming to the song on the music system, Kya Hua Tera Vada. Sushant can be seen happily enjoying his drive while jamming to the popular old song. The throwback video surely is a sweet reminder of the actor’s many talents and is bound to move all his fans to tears. Sushant’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock and his close friends too have been grieving.

While the old video showcases the Kedarnath actor during happier times, as per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Many fans were left emotional post Sushant’s demise and took to social media to express their anger towards many stars of Bollywood. Sushant’s demise als sparked off the nepotism debate on social media and many big names like , , and more were being put in the center by the social media users. His close friends from the industry, Rajkummar Rao, , Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Dinesh Vijan and more were present at his final rites and paid their last respects to the Kedarnath actor. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

