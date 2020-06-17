  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video of jamming in the car on Kya Hua Tera Vada will leave you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. A throwback video of Sushant is doing rounds on social media in which he can be seen jamming in the car.
3837 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video of jamming in the car on Kya Hua Tera Vada will leave you emotionalSushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video of jamming in the car on Kya Hua Tera Vada will leave you emotional
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in Bollywood in a state of shock. The Kedarnath actor was reportedly found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Later, the post mortem report of Sushant revealed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. While fans continue to pay tributes to the actor on social media, many are enraged over his sudden demise. Amid this, a throwback video of Sushant has taken over social media and it is bound to leave you surprised. 

In an old video, the Kedarnath actor can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat of a car and jamming to the song on the music system, Kya Hua Tera Vada. Sushant can be seen happily enjoying his drive while jamming to the popular old song. The throwback video surely is a sweet reminder of the actor’s many talents and is bound to move all his fans to tears. Sushant’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock and his close friends too have been grieving. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput did NOT suggest Rhea Chakraborty’s name for his film reveals Rumi Jafry

While the old video showcases the Kedarnath actor during happier times, as per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Many fans were left emotional post Sushant’s demise and took to social media to express their anger towards many stars of Bollywood. Sushant’s demise als sparked off the nepotism debate on social media and many big names like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and more were being put in the center by the social media users. His close friends from the industry, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Dinesh Vijan and more were present at his final rites and paid their last respects to the Kedarnath actor. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. 

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement