Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer who claimed Rhea administered his medicines called by CBI for interrogation

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer named Samee Ahmed has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation; Read deets

While the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, the CBI and ED are, too, investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. From recreating the crime scene at Sushant’s house to interrogating SSR’s family and friends, the CBI, as we speak, is investigating the case. From summoning Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh to his manager, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents, Siddharth Pithani and others, the CBI has quizzed a host of people while probing the case of Sushant.

Now in the latest, it is being said that Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer Samee Ahmed has been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the probe into the late actor's death. Earlier, in an interview, the trainer had claimed that Sushant did not have medicines on his own, but they had been administered to him by Rhea. His statement given to Republic read, “The medication that the doctor was giving... even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn't know about the counselling session, didn't know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?...”

Also, in the latest, according to sources, CBI is currently probing a farmhouse party which allegedly belongs to a Maharashtra politician and the CBI is finding out who all attended the party as they want to probe the link between the death of Disha Salian and SSR. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant are currently under 14 day judicial custody after they were arrested by the NCB over the alleged procurement and consumption of drugs.

Credits :Republic

