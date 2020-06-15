Sushant Singh Rajput’s US based sister to fly to India tomorrow; Worried about quarantine period

As Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, his US based sister has been making efforts to be with her family as soon as possible.

The week has started on a rather unfortunate note for Bollywood as the industry has lost a yet another shining star to the cruel hands of destiny. We are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on Sunday. According to media reports, the 34-year-old actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence and was found hanging in his room. Ever since, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput surfaced, his family has been heartbroken. According to media reports, his father has been deep shock and had collapsed after he got the news of his son’s demise.

The family is still struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. Lately, his father and other family members have arrived in Mumbai for Sushant’s last rites. Meanwhile, one of his sisters Shweta Singh Kirti hasn’t been able to attend the funeral as she is in the United States. In fact, the lady has been seeking help from people on social networking site Facebook to help her fly to India in this time of need. And while she has finally got the tickets, Shweta will be flying to India on June 16.

Sharing the details in her Facebook post, Shweta mentioned that while she will be reaching Mumbai via Delhi, she is concerned about the seven day quarantine period in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. This isn’t all. Sushant’s sister has also been wondering if this quarantine period can be waived off for her as she wants to be with her family as soon as possible.

As of now, Sushant last rites are being held at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities have arrived to pay their last rites to the Chhichhore actor including , Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, etc.

