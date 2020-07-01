Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report found negative; Rules out presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison

Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report had confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia by hanging. Now, the viscera report also has ruled out the presence of any poison or chemicals.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and saddened. While fans continue to remember Sushant, his close friends too have been paying tributes to him. Now, on Tuesday, the late actor’s viscera report came out to be negative. Sushant’s viscera report that was sent to JJ hospital for further analysis came out to be negative for the presence of any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. Sushant had died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai.

Last week, Sushant’s final post mortem report also came out and it confirmed that the Chhichhore actor died of asphyxia due to hanging. The final report said, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.” His post mortem report was reportedly examined by a team of five doctors. Amid this, the Mumbai Police are investigating other angles of Sushant's case and statements of all those close to the actor have been recorded. A day back, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi recorded her statement at the police station.

As per reports, Sanjana was quizzed about her rumoured tiff with Sushant while shooting for her debut film Dil Bechara. Apart from Sanjana, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement in the matter. Sushant’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also was among the people who were probed by the Police. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also was prodded by the police and she recorded her statement for 9 hours. In her statement, Rhea reportedly shared insights about Sushant’s work life, his future projects and their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI enquiry for Sushant’s case. Recently, Shekhar Suman also visited Sushant’s home in Patna, Bihar and offered condolences to his family. Not just this, Shekhar Suman also started a forum to urge for a CBI enquiry into the matter of Sushant’s demise. The actor’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020. Kriti Sanon, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and others bid adieu to the actor along with his family. His last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on June 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

