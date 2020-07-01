  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report found negative; Rules out presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison

Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report had confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia by hanging. Now, the viscera report also has ruled out the presence of any poison or chemicals.
50608 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 10:52 am
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sushant Singh Rajput DeathSushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report found negative; Rules out presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and saddened. While fans continue to remember Sushant, his close friends too have been paying tributes to him. Now, on Tuesday, the late actor’s viscera report came out to be negative. Sushant’s viscera report that was sent to JJ hospital for further analysis came out to be negative for the presence of any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. Sushant had died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. 

Last week, Sushant’s final post mortem report also came out and it confirmed that the Chhichhore actor died of asphyxia due to hanging. The final report said, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.” His post mortem report was reportedly examined by a team of five doctors. Amid this, the Mumbai Police are investigating other angles of Sushant's case and statements of all those close to the actor have been recorded. A day back, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi recorded her statement at the police station. 

As per reports, Sanjana was quizzed about her rumoured tiff with Sushant while shooting for her debut film Dil Bechara. Apart from Sanjana, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement in the matter. Sushant’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also was among the people who were probed by the Police. His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also was prodded by the police and she recorded her statement for 9 hours. In her statement, Rhea reportedly shared insights about Sushant’s work life, his future projects and their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI enquiry for Sushant’s case. Recently, Shekhar Suman also visited Sushant’s home in Patna, Bihar and offered condolences to his family. Not just this, Shekhar Suman also started a forum to urge for a CBI enquiry into the matter of Sushant’s demise. The actor’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and others bid adieu to the actor along with his family. His last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on June 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Credits :Zee News India/DNA India

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

They really tried hard to make him out to be drug addict crazy!! He did NOT kill himself.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Cops should find who wrote false metoo article against him? They should be charged abetment to crime.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Every picture of Rhea-Rotten is liked by Sushant on het instagram. This wasn’t the case before, not 100 percent sure...

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

There were bruise marks on his fore arm .. broken belt in the room .. He was strangled to death and died of asphyxia that is choking .He didn't hang himself . There is a huge difference . Get it right !

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

His family needs to go get a second opinion. This while thing needs to be reinvestigated.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Don't trust this whole investigation !

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement