  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind, was handling everything on June 14; Says eyewitness

As per reports, an eyewitness who was present with Rhea Chakraborty at the hospital mortuary reveals Sandip Ssingh in the mastermind. Read on
30529 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind, was handling everything on June 14; Says eyewitness Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind, was handling everything on June 14; Says eyewitness

After the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agency officials reached Mumbai and soon after, they kick-started the investigation by first, taking late actor’s cook Neeraj into custody who was present at his house on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. Now while the CBI is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, an eyewitness who was present with Rhea Chakraborty when she visited the mortuary of the Cooper hospital reveals that Sandip Ssingh in the mastermind.

Yes, a person by the name of Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is a youth leader of the Karni Sena, reveals that one, when he accompanied Rhea inside the morgue, Rhea Chakraborty put her hand on Sushant's chest and said 'I am sorry Babu'. Also, Surjeet claims that Sandip SSingh is the mastermind behind the death of the actor. During an interview, Surjeet goes on to say that when the official paperwork was happening outside Sushant’s house,  Sandip Ssingh and the cops present were discussing something about Dubai. Then, he says that Sandip Ssingh told the cops to remove Surjeet Singh Rathore from the place. Later, Surjeet revealed that he even filed a complaint about Sandip Ssingh to Mumbai cops. “I would call him the mastermind, because the whole case was being handled by him,” the eyewitness told Republic TV.

Also, as per reports, the key maker who was called to  break the lock of Sushant’s room revealed that he was told that if he hears any sound from inside, he should leave immediately.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Key maker REVEALS he was told to stop work if there was sound from inside

Credits :Republic

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Distraction tactics..he is not the mastermind, just the executioner (post pinkvilla)

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement