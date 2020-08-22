Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind, was handling everything on June 14; Says eyewitness

As per reports, an eyewitness who was present with Rhea Chakraborty at the hospital mortuary reveals Sandip Ssingh in the mastermind. Read on

After the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agency officials reached Mumbai and soon after, they kick-started the investigation by first, taking late actor’s cook Neeraj into custody who was present at his house on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. Now while the CBI is probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, an eyewitness who was present with Rhea Chakraborty when she visited the mortuary of the Cooper hospital reveals that Sandip Ssingh in the mastermind.

Yes, a person by the name of Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is a youth leader of the Karni Sena, reveals that one, when he accompanied Rhea inside the morgue, Rhea Chakraborty put her hand on Sushant's chest and said 'I am sorry Babu'. Also, Surjeet claims that Sandip SSingh is the mastermind behind the death of the actor. During an interview, Surjeet goes on to say that when the official paperwork was happening outside Sushant’s house, Sandip Ssingh and the cops present were discussing something about Dubai. Then, he says that Sandip Ssingh told the cops to remove Surjeet Singh Rathore from the place. Later, Surjeet revealed that he even filed a complaint about Sandip Ssingh to Mumbai cops. “I would call him the mastermind, because the whole case was being handled by him,” the eyewitness told Republic TV.

Also, as per reports, the key maker who was called to break the lock of Sushant’s room revealed that he was told that if he hears any sound from inside, he should leave immediately.

Credits :Republic

