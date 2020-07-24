  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara gets an IMDb rating of 10 within few hours of its release

Dil Bechara has been finally released on Friday i.e. 24th July, 2020. Moreover, the romantic drama has created a new record in terms of IMDb ratings.
8688 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 10:38 pm
If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz in social media, it is Dil Bechara. The romantic drama starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has been released on Friday i.e. 24th July 2020 at 7.30 pm. While fans and loved ones of the late actor reminisced his fond memories by watching his last ever on-screen appearance in the movie, there was another big news waiting to get revealed in front of everyone.

Yes, we are talking about Dil Bechara’s IMDb ranking here which is 10/10. This is an achievement in itself as the movie clocked the highest rates within just a few hours of its release. So, it won’t be wrong to say that the romantic drama is already a blockbuster. This ranking has been given to the movie on the basis of 1048 ratings that can be seen on the IMDb site as of now. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with emotional reactions from the viewers who have watched the movie.

Talking about Dil Bechara, it also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who was earlier known for her stint as Mandy Kaul, Nargis Fakhri’s on-screen sister in Rockstar. Apart from that, the movie also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Its music has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. The romantic drama happens to be an adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’ Its story chronicles around a girl battling with cancer who meets a boy while undergoing her treatment.

Also ReadDil Bechara: When and where to watch the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer

Credits :IMDb

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Movie is a tribute to SSR... Realy it's hard to believe he is no more.. Miss you SSR. YOU R GREAT HERO FOREVER...

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Just watched it and tears haven't stopped flowing. Its really heartwrenching to know that it's the last time we will see him. Too talented gosh.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

SSR rocks and always as the whole of India n fan outside India are fighting for justice. CBI please intervene as the fan all over have faith in you

