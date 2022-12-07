Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath clocks four years, Abhishek Kapoor walks down memory lane

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath was one of the most loved films. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with this film back in 2018. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was released on 7th December 2021 and today, as it completed four years, the director took to social media and dropped some throwback memories from the set. He also expressed his gratitude towards Sushant, who passed away in 2020, for teaming up with him.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared pictures with Sara and Sushant from the sets of their film. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "It’s the all consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story MUST be told. I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver #kedarnath. #jaibholenath." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji. Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "JAI MAHAKAAL."

'I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works'

While speaking to IANS, Kapoor spoke about his fond memories and took a walk down memory lane. He shared, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine." He further also spoke about Sushant and thanked him for doing this film. Abhishek added, "I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works."

Meanwhile, Sushant last appeared in Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The film was released after he passed away during the pandemic.