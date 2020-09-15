Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan's unseen video of smoking at farmhouse surfaces on social media
The recovery of a possible drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case shocked everyone. The NCB has also arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. However, there is yet another name that is now associated with the case – Sara Ali Khan. That is after NCB confirmed that Rhea named her, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta among many Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug nexus during her interrogation.
As we speak of this, an unseen viral video of Sara with Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on social media. The two of them are smoking together and talking to each other in his Pavana Lake farmhouse. The video is recorded with the help of a drone. If media reports are to be believed, the two actors went there after the promotions of their movie Kedarnath in Mumbai. One of Sushant’s staff has reportedly made the video.
A similar video of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty smoking together had surfaced online a few days back that raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, the NCB has clarified to comment on anything regarding their course of action in connection with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta after Rhea Chakraborty’s confession. The actress is currently in prison as the court has rejected her bail plea. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reportedly stated that she is in no hurry to approach the Bombay High Court for bail.
Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of this video.
11 hours ago
Sushant fans r blind no use to anybody he himself resposible for his suiside his greedy father need 15cr n his fake degree holder advocate registerd false fir they. Must be arrested n put them behind the bar
11 hours ago
If CBI proved that was a murder? Where u hide ur face
12 hours ago
You know I used to hate Sara Ali Khan. I don't know why. Something about her that didn't feel sincere. I think for example someone like Shabana Azmi is very sincere. Sara just seemed...selfish that's the word.
18 hours ago
I always had this gut feeling that Sara will end up like Parineeti with all those overhype since the beginning. LAK kind of proved it.. Looks like her downfall has begin and how.
18 hours ago
What does not being “successful” in the industry have to do with smoking a cigarette?
19 hours ago
Sara just used him and after the public fell for all her lies she did not need sushant anymore and cut him off her life...big thrash ...will never watch her shit movies
19 hours ago
Honestly-Sara reminds me of those cunning people we all hate in real life who act like they're so innocent but really aren't. And whenever someone points that out they'll use their credentials to protect themselves. I don't like Preity Zinta for the same reason. I think she used to be a good person. But now she has this it's all about me mentality.
20 hours ago
Why can't SSR womanise? He's a healthy stud .stop picking on that subject.
21 hours ago
Where is the video?
24 hours ago
Is Amrita Singh alive ???? Not heard about her for a long time...Has Kareena adopted Sara..?? Only hear her talking all the time..
24 hours ago
Amrita raised a drug addict, that’s why she’s not talking. She cunningly exploits Kareena’s love for Sara and always lets her take the fall for her.
1 day ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down.
1 day ago
Wellsaid
1 day ago
That’s the truth, I don’t understand why ppl are unable to see this.
1 day ago
The absolute truth
1 day ago
you are not important enough for them to tell everything to you
1 day ago
When somebody speaks truth about Sushant Singh the people say assination on character!Rubbish ,he is not in this word now.Care for that who is living now and was Sushants love.Save her.That Sushant wanted.Till Rhea was with Sushant ,he was alive.When she left,he died.This shows she was the person whom he loved most and the people want to see her in prison.Hurting Sushants soul.The best tribute to Sushant will, Save Rhea.Justice for Rhea.
1 day ago
How do u knw how he died? If that was a murder? Where do u hide ur face? U will get whne ur father murdered by smone
1 day ago
if u cannot verify the authenticity of the video then why post this article..media needs to be more responsible.. God knows when it will be..
1 day ago
Where is f***ing video if there is any video so he is just smoking and don't spread lies and hate among people about Sushant
1 day ago
it's there google it
1 day ago
If you Don't have a proof Or Even a goddamn video then shut the fuck up and stop spreading rumors. Guys this is the part of those media groups that targeted SSR in fake #metoo allegations. Stop being so shallow for the pudiya gang of bollywood backed by the shortest wife of the tallest.
1 day ago
Why SSR is being worshipped, he committed suicide. Stop looking for clues to say otherwise! Sara and Rhea r innocent. SSR family should be investigated and that Kangana Runabout can rave all she wants she's just an attention seeker.
1 day ago
Did u know it wouldn’t cost you anything to make such a nonsense and baseless comment? Stfu man
1 day ago
looks like you are one of the killer of SSR
1 day ago
Looks like a consenting couple having a smoke. Cigarette, not weed, that looks different. They are aware they are being filmed on drone, probably by his staff, so they couldn't be doing ganja anyway. What is wrong if a couple sit on a balcony together. It looks sweet that he's holding on to her foot for her safety. I am disappointed Sara did not come out for him though. She is enjoying her life while her ex is dead. I understand avoiding gossip, but there is no harm in at least being sad rather than projecting happiness. You could have just said he was a great friend and you mourn him. If my ex died or was killed, I would mourn like a normal person. This is why she is getting all this judgement. PV post this.
1 day ago
I have bad memories of someone I loved too, I would still mourn him and want no harm to come to him. That is a reflection of my character, not his.
1 day ago
Maybe she has bad memories of him? He was her ex for a reason.
1 day ago
salaam Namaste aadaab. they trying to protect Sara.
1 day ago
I dont understand, why no one are doubting about drone here? who planted this drone idea? why is a video been taken when Sara and SSR are talking? what is the purpose behind it? Is this also been framed? servants are involved? why he didnt put strict security behind himself and trusted somuch of these people who are working and taking a video there? This is utterly suspicious. Awful.
1 day ago
Ssr fan r blind they r trying to hid fact
1 day ago
You are not blind na ,then watch the bitter truth soon
1 day ago
There we go...guy used drugs and bipolar tablets 2gether...where is the family...they used him while he was alive...and still using him...father still quiet on leaving ssr ...that lesbian sister in the states.is only promoting herself...shame on them...arrest the family...they drove ssr to depression
1 day ago
Dear, no sister will ever want her brother to die ,never ever ,they got him after so many years of prayers. Peace be upon you
1 day ago
hattt
1 day ago
Whoever talk bad about SSR even after his death without proof and baseless allegations ..wait and watch karma will come to your house....justice for SSR..pray tat covid 19 is not aggravated ..talk bad about him some more..keep our family safe 1st ..Rhea brought it unto herself..she played with fire and got burnt..karma..all tat is coming out is from her and her gangs not from SSR fans...so why blame fans..
1 day ago
Stop blaming others for his death. He committed suicide. When are u all going to accept the truth , stop being in denial
1 day ago
I hope because of your horrible prayers for covid infection to other people because of your Druggie, womanizer SSR Karma will bite you and your family so hard that you will beg for forgiveness. OM Namo Shivya. Jai Ma Durga.
1 day ago
Oooooh ! We are all scared ! Wishing Covid 19 on everyone that does not support your BS? You think Ms.Karma likes that ?
1 day ago
Sara's ambitious mother does not mind all this . there goes Pataudi Tagore line down the drain . Wonder what Saif has to say to this .
1 day ago
Namaste I am sara talentless aunty No.1 .I try yo be sanskaari in front of everyone but in reality i am cunning,manipulative and a user .Namaste
1 day ago
SSR dumped Ankita because she was jobless TV actress.
1 day ago
don't care..someone murdered Sushant and that person needs to be punished
1 day ago
Sara Ali khan is probably frequenting the Shani temple that she goes to, for making an escape out of Sushants life at the right time. If not, she would be the “Vish Kanya” . Guess the Columbia degree does add some intelligence. Rhea was a emotional fool that stuck around to support the messed up Raja beta of the Singh family. If you think your in-laws and sister in-laws are terrible, thank your stars. Things could have been worse.
1 day ago
Truth it is!
1 day ago
well she is a fool for being friends with druggie Rhea and taking drugs for weight loss,,haha, you are a fool too
1 day ago
Don’t say Rhea is emotional fool, her involvement in Sushant is very suspicious and who provides drug on top of medication for depression ? She thought she would take a free ride and enjoy Sushant’s money to fulfill living her Luxory llifestyle dream. Poor Girl paying the price now certainly ruined her professional career and might end up going into jail for some time if the ongoing drug allegations stands in the court of law.
1 day ago
Hmmmm did you say support?? Procuring drugs, controlling finances, taking over someone’s life is not called ‘support’. She is not an emotional fool. She is a manipulative gold digger
1 day ago
Are the sisters releasing these videos? im sure Sara wouldnt have any such videos laying arou nd. Why would anyone have Sushanths old videos?
1 day ago
I saw the video very consciously and what I got.. 1. It was normal smoking 2. Only SSR was smoking.
1 day ago
Shut up sara .Zada natak mat kar .Tu duggie hai hume pata hai
1 day ago
hhahahaha you are funny, Sara was openly smoking and she looked kinda high
1 day ago
DRugie,womanizeer sushant. look at his hypocrite fans blaming Bollywood .harasing celebs.
1 day ago
Womaniser to tu bhi hai akshay ,ya jo bhi hai tu
1 day ago
all of bollywood is womanizer hahaha
2 days ago
Can Sushant’s family answer on why they left their dear brother with druggist around and let him have drug parties at Bandra flat and Pawna farm house? Why Mumbai sister left him alone when she knew her brother is going through some difficult times and expressed fear for his life? Why didn’t she came to check on him everyday? Bandra to Goregaon is not a big distance. CBI must investigate Sushant’s family members too. As for the current fake story in certain media channels is all BS, it’s all fake media attacking their political opponents . It has nothing to do with justice for Sushant, had BJP alliance formed Govt with SS in Maharashtra this case would have been closed by now as a normal suicide case.people get back to your life this is nothing but a political vendetta against SHivSena.
2 days ago
His family are a bunch of vindictive lot...they all have come now for his left over properties claiming to be legal heirs. The whole lot of people have wasted the nations valuable time.
2 days ago
He has been doing drugs atleast smokimg pot before Pavitra Rishta. My friend worked on the set and said even Ankita use to do it at times
2 days ago
Exactly!
2 days ago
If Rhea was a star kid from a powerful family nobody would dare point fingers at her or even think of brining her to justice for what she has done
2 days ago
Yes
2 days ago
Absolutely!!!!
2 days ago
Samuel Haopkin was pre planted into SSR's life before Rhea's entry. Samuel's job was to decode SSR and figure out his strengths and weaknesses which was then conveyed to the mafia that wanted to tear down SSR. After thoroughly studying SSR, Sara followed by Rhea were planted and the only way to tear down a disciplined man with a strong will was drugs. And they drugged him well with not just contraband drugs but super young starlets, almost decade younger than him. SSR and Sara (10 years apart) and SSR and Rhea (7 to 8 years apart). Note: Samuel Haopkin, Siddhart Pithani, Rhea and SSR did drugs together in the latest video that surfaced on social media and shown by Zee News. Samuel has been playing with SSRians emotions all along. Please be sure to call him out on Twitter and Instagram.
2 days ago
Were u there. You have a better story than Arnab! SSR was not that important in the large scheme of things
2 days ago
You have extremely vivid imagination- you should start writing suspense novels or stop smoking up whatever crap you have been that lets you hallucinate to come up with stupid theories like this
2 days ago
Rhea naming Sara and others is just a sample that she is giving out to the big names involved! She is ensuring her own safety. Now all these biggies who fear their names would be dragged into this are all working relentlessly ( through PRs , lawyers and influential contacts ) to get Rhea out of jail. The girl is sharp. Tai. And she Most probably has a very influential politician around her pinky finger. Otherwise they would have shut her up a long time ago! Honestly speaking, let’s keep an open mind and tell me how the hell does Rhea Chakrabrty has so many influential friends?? How exactly does a small time actor like Rhea have so many contacts that are battling for her?? I’m confident she did not kill sushant. Usurped his money, yes! But she knows a lot about his murder. It was all a systematic planning. The homicide has been ordered by various influential personalities of Bollywood and politicians! I wish sushants body was preserved. Everything would have unraveled sooner. But no one guilty can escape this one. 3 agencies working on this case. Why? Because People are demanding justice. Don’t get conned by dumb statements from those bimbettes Swara, sonam , taapsee and richa chachi and all those dallalls like sardesai our there! They are all following orders/ requests from their masters! Remember how Swara was dancing in front of her master. No she wasn’t dancing for Ganapati Ji!
2 days ago
Read it again and understand the meaning of ‘they would have shut her up a long time ago’!
2 days ago
On what documented charges would Rhea “be in jail for a long time”
2 days ago
Looks like Rhea PR team trying to pass blame on sara now ,it didn't work with ssr's sisters ,now they ate targeting sara , sara wasn't living with him or sara was not using his credit cards or sara fed him up with ghost stories or sara was not spiking his drinks ,rhea did all those ,Rhea need to accept what she did ,ssr died after a week rhea left him in a mysterious way
2 days ago
SSR;s sister would be in jail along with that fraud doctor if India had real judiciary. It seems it is a country of clowns
2 days ago
Druggie National Hero SSR!! 34 years Baby SSR Forcefully feed Drugs!! Poor baby. Only SSR was best all are bad. Hummmmm
2 days ago
I wish you have a disgusting greedy family like SSR. And a druggie life like SSR.
2 days ago
I wish a girl comes into your life and you start to love her but then she slowly drugs you and manipulates you into thinking that something is wrong with you and that you should take medicines that she gives takes all your money makes you weak and pathetic then leaves you to be killed so that 5 years down the line you finally get to understand how rhea operated on command and how hard it must have been for ssr to understand who is the one against him. Trust is a curse.
2 days ago
Hahahahaha lmao
2 days ago
you sound hurt lol