Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan's unseen video of smoking at farmhouse surfaces on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The NCB is currently probing the drug angle related to his case.

The recovery of a possible drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case shocked everyone. The NCB has also arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. However, there is yet another name that is now associated with the case – Sara Ali Khan. That is after NCB confirmed that Rhea named her, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta among many Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug nexus during her interrogation.

As we speak of this, an unseen viral video of Sara with Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on social media. The two of them are smoking together and talking to each other in his Pavana Lake farmhouse. The video is recorded with the help of a drone. If media reports are to be believed, the two actors went there after the promotions of their movie Kedarnath in Mumbai. One of Sushant’s staff has reportedly made the video.

A similar video of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty smoking together had surfaced online a few days back that raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, the NCB has clarified to comment on anything regarding their course of action in connection with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta after Rhea Chakraborty’s confession. The actress is currently in prison as the court has rejected her bail plea. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reportedly stated that she is in no hurry to approach the Bombay High Court for bail.

Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of this video.

Credits :India TV

