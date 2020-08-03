Sushant Singh Rajput searched ‘painless death’ on the internet before demise says Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed in a press conference details of their investigation about the late actor’s sudden demise.

(Trigger Warning) The latest and shocking update by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been shared about his google search before his death. As reported by Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput google searched ‘painless death’ before his death. The news channel further reported that the Mumbai Top Cop said in a press conference that Sushant also googled about his manager Disha Salian’s name before his demise. Further, it was also reported by the channel that Sushant searched his name too and read articles on him too.

Apart from this, it was also revealed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ANI that Sushant reportedly had a bipolar disorder for which he was also on medications. Further, the top cop shared that the circumstances that caused his death are under investigation. About the investigation, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said that Rhea Chakraborty has recorded her statement twice and that they cannot comment on her whereabouts. Further, the Mumbai Police commissioner revealed that the forensic team visited Sushant’s apartment on June 15.

He further revealed that evidence was collected post Sushant’s death and that all those who were present at that time, their statements were recorded. He also shared that 56 people have recorded their statements in Sushant’s case. He further shared that when someone passes away due to ‘accidental death’ then an ADR is supposed to be filed and that has been done as per CrPC.

So far, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Rumi Jafry and others have given their statement to the Mumbai Police. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father later filed a case against Rhea and 5 others in Patna, Bihar. Post this, the Bihar Police got involved in the investigation.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

