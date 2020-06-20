  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in a playful mood with his pets in this Throwback video; WATCH

In the throwback video, the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen having a playful time with his pets which will surely take you back in time.
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen having some fun time with his pets at home in this throwback video shared by the actor's creative manager Siddharth Pithani. The video sees the Kedarnath actor in a playful mood as he is spending time with his pets at home. The fans and followers of the late actor miss him dearly, and this video just brings back all the fond memories of the actor. As per news reports, the Bollywood actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The entire nation was in shock when the news broke that the actor has passed away. The fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to their social media handles to express their grief and disbelief that the actor is no longer with them. Many celebrities from Bollywood and co-stars of the Kai Po Che actor offered their condolences to the family of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was considered to be one of the finest young actors of Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame with his television saga, called Pavitra Rishta.

Check out the throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love above all. #puppylove #labrador #rottweiler sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Siddharth pithani (siddharth_pithani) on

The lead pair, Sushant Singh Rajput and Anikta Lokhande was the most talked about pair from the television industry. The duo also dated for a considerable period of time and later parted ways. The fans loved the chemistry between the two actors. The throwback video which shows Sushant Singh Rajput having a playful time with his pets will surely take you back in time.

