Sushant Singh Rajput serving food to Indian soldiers in a throwback video will leave you emotional; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since his untimely demise, from Bollywood actors to fans, everyone has been expressing a sense of grief on social media, calling it a personal loss. Post his demise, netizens have sparked a debate on Nepotism as fans feel that Nepotism, largely, was the reason why Sushant was made to feel like an outside in the industry, and was never given the due credit that he deserved. Post his demise, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been digging out old and throwback photos of the actor, and today, we happened to come across an old video of the actor wherein he is seen feeding food to the army jawans. In the said video, this Kai Po Che actor is seen serving food to Indian soldiers with his own hands and well, it has totally melted our hearts and it is just a simple proof of the fact that Sushant was a down to earth actor with no airs about his stardom.

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family held a prayer meet for the late actor in Patna, and a video of the same has now gone viral on social media. That said, the Mumbai Police are investigating Sushant’s death by suicide and have recorded the statements of at least 15 people so far, including his family members, and close friends to the likes of Mukesh Chhabra and Siddharth Pithani, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Also, the police is probing the angle of professional rivalry and has received a copy of the contract signed by Sushant from Yash Raj Films. Earlier, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be thoroughly investigated after reports surfaced that Sushant’s career was stalled after he was blacklisted by certain heavyweights of the film industry.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring and the film was a massive success at the box office.

