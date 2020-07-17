Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman on Anil Deshmukh’s comment over CBI probe: Don’t agree with his decision

Shekhar Suman has reacted to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s comment over CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and urged the politician to reconsider his decision.

(Trigger Warning)

The mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has got everyone brimming with opinions. To recall, the 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It was reported that Sushant had died by suicide and was also battling depression from a couple of months. Ever since then, many people have suspected a foul play in the case and have been demanding a CBI probe in the case. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh grabbed the eyeballs lately, after he emphasised that there isn’t any need of a CBI enquiry in the case.

Deshmukh stated, “Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed.” His statement has certainly received mixed reactions from the people and now Shekhar Suman has also reacted to Deshmukh’s decision saying he doesn’t agree with it.

Sharing his opinion on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “Home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP feels there is no need for a CBI enquiry. With due respect, that is his point of view. Millions of ppl have a differing and different point of view. We do not agree with his decision #callforCBIenquirywillconitueforsushant.”

He further urged Deshmukh to reconsider his decision and pay heed to the requests of the people. “The voice of people is above everyone else.Junta kabhi galat nahin hoti.इतने लोगों के दिलों की आवाज़ ग़लत नही हो सकती @AnilDeshmukhNCP plz reconsider your decision. Listen to the heartbeats of millions of ppl. #CBIEnquiryForSSR,” he added.

To note, Shekhar Suman has been actively voicing his views about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has been demanding a CBI probe from quite some time now. Meanwhile, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also shared a long post on Instagram and requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry in the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

