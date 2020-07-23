Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman feels actor’s demise is being used to settle personal scores

In the latest, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to write that Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is being used to create fake stories and settle personal scores. Read on

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and post his untimely demise, Bollywood stars and television actors took to social media to mourn his loss. Although it has been more than a month to Sushant’s demise, however, fans of the actor have been trending justice for Sushant on Twitter as they want a CBI inquiry into his death as they suspect foul play. That said, besides fans, actor Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront urging for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, however, recently, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to write that they cannot grudge if Sushant’s family is not coming forward and Shekhar also wrote that they should respect their personal space.

And today, in a fresh tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote that Sushant’s demise is being used to settle personal scores as he wrote “Our focus has to be just ONE thing.#CBIEnquiryForSSR.I feel his death is being used to settle personal scores,create fake stories for commercial purposes,useless TV debates,enemities,accusations and endless allegations.Have a heart.Just fight for justice.” Well, looks like, Shekhar’s tweet is hinting at after the Queen actress came out in the open in an interview to call out actresses such as and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-grade’ actresses, who don’t get films even after defending . Post Kangana’s remark, Taapsee and Swara took to Twitter to mock Kangana for calling them B grade, and what ensued was a Twitter war between them. Also, in the interview, Kangana had pointed fingers at Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others for sabotaging Sushant’s career.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the Mumbai police have questioned over 30 people till now. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra, Sushant’s doctor and family, a host of people have been questioned and in the latest, Kangana Ranaut’s team has expressed that the actress is keen to record her statement in the case but has not received any response from the Mumabai Police.

Our focus has to be just ONE thing.#CBIEnquiryForSSR.I feel his death is being used to settle personal scores,create fake stories for commercial purposes,useless TV debates,enemities,accusations and endless allegations.Have a heart.Just fight for justice. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 23, 2020

