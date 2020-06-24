  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman forms a forum to push the Government for CBI inquiry in late actor's death

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise Shekhar Suman has suspected that the late actor's death case is not merely suicide, but it has more unsolved mysteries to it. Now, Shekhar has started a forum on social media to pressurize the Government to initiate a CBI inquiry in the Pavitra Rishta actor's case.
Sushant Singh Rajput bid his heavenly abode on June 14 (2020), leaving not only the entertainment industry but the entire country in a state of deep shock. The young actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment as he allegedly committed suicide. However, no suicide note was found by the police. It's been more than a week to Sushant's sudden demise, but many are still not able to come to terms with the fact that the talented actor is no more with us. 

Many of Sushant's fans, family members, and friends are expressing their pain and disappointment on social media. Sushant's sudden demise has started debates on several issues like nepotism and mental health. Some of his close ones are not believing the fact that Sushant committed suicide and are suspecting foul play in his death. Among them is also, actor Shekhar Suman. Yesterday, the actor expressed his disappointment and revealed that he is unwilling to accept that Sushant, who was a strong-willed and intelligent person, would take his life without leaving a suicide note. He thinks that there is much more to the case than one can see. 

Now, Shekhar has opened a forum under the name 'Justice for Sushant Forum,' to push and pressurize the Government to involve the CBI in his death case. Shekhar, who hails from Bihar, just like the late Pavitra Rishta actor wants the Government to start a CBI inquiry to bring out the truth. He urged everyone to raise their voices against the groupism and the Bollywood mafias to tear them apart and bring out the truth. He also hinted that some celebrities are trying to hide the real truth, and as such, he wants to begin this forum to try to expose them. He asked everyone to show their support.  In a series of tweets, Shekhar also lashed out at people who are hiding in fear to be exposed after Sushant's demise. 

Take a look at Shekhar's tweet here: 

 

