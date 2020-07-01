Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman points out conspiracy angle; Says ‘He changed 50 SIM cards in 1 month’

As Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Shekhar Suman has claimed that the evidence so far is dropping hints of a conspiracy angle in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise has raised a lot of eyebrows. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The media reports suggested that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was battling depression for a couple of months and had committed suicide. While the cops didn’t find a suicide note at his residence, there have been speculations about a foul play in the case. Besides, Sushant’s demise also sparked a fresh controversy on nepotism in Bollywood.

As the Mumbai police is investigating the case, Shekhar Suman, who has been following the case, claimed that there is much more than what mean the eyes. He asserted that while Sushant’s death might appear as a suicide, but the evidence points out the possibility of a conspiracy. The senior actor also emphasised that the case needs a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. “Many facts and evidence have come which show that there is more than what meets the eye. It could be a conspiracy that Sushant Singh Rajput was brought to the brink of committing suicide. The matter needs to be investigated thoroughly,” Shekhar was quoted saying as per a report published in India Today.

Furthermore, Shekhar also mentioned that there has been a mafia operating in the film industry and believed that Sushant was at the receiving end of nepotism in the showbiz world. He said, “Besides and I, Sushant was the only one to have started off as a TV actor and achieve success on the big screen thereafter. A self-respecting man who did not believe in massaging egos of big shots, he must have become an eyesore for many.”

While the 66 year old actor claimed to know the names of Bollywood celebs, he refused to take any names as he didn’t have a concrete proof for the same following which Shekhar even demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s death case. He even highlighted the important questions in the case and stated, “There is gangism and the caucus in the film industry. How is it possible that a man like Sushant Singh did not write a suicide note? Sushant also changed 50 SIM cards in the last one month. Who was he avoiding? Was there a professional rivalry?”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has been investigating the case and had interrogated around 28 people so far who were associated with the late actor including his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma.

