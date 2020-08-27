1
Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman REVEALS he could feel late actor’s fathers’ pain as he also lost his son

Shekhar Suman talks about why he took personal interest in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. Read on
Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman REVEALS he could feel late actor’s fathers’ pain as he also lost his sonSushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman REVEALS he could feel late actor’s fathers’ pain as he also lost his son

Right from the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Shekhar Suman has been demanding a CBI investigation in the death probe of the late actor as he has been suspecting foul play. After the Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate the death probe of the late actor, Shekhar Suman was overjoyed and took to social media to congratulate the family of Sushant Singh Rajput for the victory. Now during a recent interview, Shekhar Suman got talking about why he was taking interest in SSR case.

During an interview, Shekhar Suman opened up about taking a personal interest in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and demanding CBI investigation right from Day 1 as he revealed that he could sense the pain of Sushant's father because even he experienced a similar sense of pain when he lost his son. Also, post SSR’s untimely demise, Shekhar Suman had even traveled to Patna to meet late actor’s father, K K Singh. Talking about Sushant’s case, Shekhar said that he got involved because he had lost his elder son Aayush when he was just 10- 11 and so, somewhere, he could feel Sushant's father's pain. “It was completely driven by a sense of empathy. I thought what Sushant's father must be going through to just get up one fine morning and get this news of his 34-year-old son who hanged himself which actually he had not and we all thought that he was bumped off, or murdered.  It was an emotional call. I didn't even know when I got drawn into it.”

Also, Shekhar Suman said that since Sushant was from Patna, therefore, the Bihari sentiment was strong. As we speak, the CBI is investigating Sushant’s case, and it is being reported that soon, Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the agency.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Credits :Zoom

