Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman urges fans to light a candle for late actor & offer silent prayer tomorrow

After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Shekhar Suman wants people to light a candle remembering the late actor.

It’s going to be a month since Sushant Singh breathed his last in Mumbai residence on June 14 and his demise left everyone shocked and numb. The entire nation mourned the demise of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s unfortunate demise. Ever since the news surfaced, a lot has been said about Sushant and his mysterious death. Several people, including Shekhar Suman, have even suspected a foul play in the case and have been demanding an inquiry. In fact, Shekhar has been actively speaking about Sushant’ demise on social media.

And now, the senior actor has come up with a special request. In a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shekhar has requested people to light a candle remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on July 14 as it will mark a month of his unfortunate demise. He also stated that the Kai Po Che star will live in our hearts forever. “On the morning of 14th July let’s all light a diya, a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n positivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever,” Shekhar tweeted.

Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n postivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 12, 2020

He further urged that people must keep praying for the late actor as the prayers will be heard and Sushant will get justice.

(Trigger Warning)

To note, the Raabta actor had reportedly died of suicide at his apartment. While the cops didn’t recover any suicide letter, they are investigating the matter and are interrogating people associated with Sushant.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×