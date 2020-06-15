  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput & Shraddha Kapoor dancing to Main Tera Boyfriend in a throwback video is pure nostalgia

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor dance to Raabta’s song in a throwback video; Take a look
2606 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and the film was a massive box office success. While Chhichhore also happens to be Sushant’s last release as the actor shocked the nation when he hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence yesterday, soon after his demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn his demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, to Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, and others, everyone took to social media to offer their condolences to his family. Post his demise, Mumbai Police arrived at his Bandra residence and the body was taken for post-mortem

Now today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor from a party wherein the two are seen dancing to Raabta song- Main Tera Boyfriend. In the said video, Sushant Singh Rajput is in a joyful mood as he grooves with Shraddha and also teaches her the signature step of the song. Also, as per reports, Sushant made his last call to his Pavitra Rishta co-star, Mahesh Shetty, and the actor’s mobiles phones and laptops have been sent to the forensics for further investigation.

In the latest, the provisional postmortem reports of Sushant have been submitted by doctors at the Bandra Police Station as three doctors conducted the autopsy of the actor and reports suggest that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

Check out Sushant Singh and Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha.Love (@shraddhak.love) on

