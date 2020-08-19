Sushant Singh Rajput: Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor hails SC verdict; Says he has tears of happiness

Shraddha Kapoor’s father, Shakti Kapoor, expressed a sense of relief after the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the late actor’s death probe.

Today morning, all of Sushant Rajput’s fans, family and friends were overjoyed after the Supreme Court transferred the investigation into the actor’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Soon after, Kriti Sanon, , , Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, and others took to social media to hail the decision. Amidst all the congratulatory messages, ’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, too, hailed Supreme Court’s decision of ordering a CBI probe into the death case of SSR.

In an interview, Shakti Kapoor said that he is relieved and has tears of happiness in the eyes as he finally hopes that justice will prevail. Soon after the verdict was out, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to finally heave a sigh of relief and congratulate all his fans for their support. Shweta wrote, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver..”

Also, as per the SC verdict, Maharashtra has been asked to cooperate with the CBI probe and provide all assistance. Also, if any other case was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, it would also be probed by the CBI.

Credits :Times of India

