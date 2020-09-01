  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: Shruti Modi pins blame on Rhea Chakraborty; REVEALS latter used to handle his finances

As per latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty used to handle late actor’s finances. Read on!
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi was summoned by the ED and yesterday, when she was summoned by the CBI, it is being reported that Shruti Modi tried to pin the blame on Rhea Chakraborty as she allegedly told CBI that Rhea used to handle late actor’s financial accounts and dealings. That’s right! As per a report in Times Now, Shruti Modi is trying to corner Rhea and as per reports, Shruti has alleged that she was not involved in giving any kind of medication to Sushant and that she only used to pass on the parcel which used to come to Sushant’s house.

Also, Shruti Modi has said that she has no role to play as far as narcotics and drugs are concerned and that she used to only deliver the parcel and that she was not aware of as to what was inside the parcel. Shruti has also alleged that she was forced by the staff at times to do stuff. Well, yesterday, WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh and ex-manager Shruti Modi went viral wherein sister was asking Modi about the medicines the actor was prescribed for his alleged depression.

Yes, the conversation between Nitu and Shruti points out that the two had exchanged information about the details of Sushant’s treatment. As per the chat, Shruti had told Nitu on WhatsApp, “Hi, Shruti here. I’ll be outside,” and to this, Nitu had replied, “Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.” Later, Shruti had then sent an image of a piece of paper which had the names of the medicines prescribed to Sushant.

Check out the post here:

