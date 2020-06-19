  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput signed 'Hate Story' but Ekta Kapoor's Balaji didn't release him, claims Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has made a shocking revelation that he had signed Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story (2012). However, Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji' did not release him back then.
June 19, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left everyone in the entertainment industry shocked and heartbroken. The actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June, claims police reports. An investigation is already going on concerning the entire matter and almost ten people including his rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the police to record statements concerning the actor’s suicide. Many celebs have paid their tribute to the late MS Dhoni star on social media.

Among them is filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is accredited with movies like Hate Story, The Tashkent Files, Zid, and more. He has recently shared a doodle dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. It is here that Vivek makes a shocking revelation when being confronted by a Twitter user over not offering movies to the actor. He claims that he had signed the late actor for Hate Story but Balaji did not release him.

Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s post below:

Here's what he claimed about Sushant:

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame after portraying the male lead, Manav in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta helmed by Ekta Kapoor. He then made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. This was followed by many other movies that included Shuddh Desi Romance, Byomkesh Bakshi, Raabta, Drive, and more. However, Sushant got his breakthrough in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours; here's what was recorded)

