Sushant Singh Rajput' sister lauds his hard work as she shares a still from Kedarnath; Seeks justice for him

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares his fond memories on social media. As we speak of this, she has shared yet another post on her Instagram handle.
Sushant Singh Rajput' sister lauds his hard work as she shares a still from Kedarnath; Seeks justice for him
Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020, leaving the entire country in a state of shock. The late actor’s fans and loved ones recall his fond memories at times on social media. Among them is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who often organizes campaigns or shares his pictures and videos on her handle. And so does her husband, Vishal Singh Kirti, who opens pens his thoughts on the MS Dhoni star on his personal blog.

Shweta has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle, which is going to make the netizens miss Sushant more. She has shared a collage that includes two pictures. First is the one in which he is working out at the treadmill with a load on his back. The second picture is the one in which he is carrying his co-star in a still from Kedarnath. Talking about the same, Shweta says that the late actor gave his 100% in whatever he did. She also seeks justice for him in the same post.

Check it out below:

A few days back, Shweta Singh Kirti announced about taking a social media detox for 10 days to indulge herself in meditation and prayers. Meanwhile, the NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his former house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant a few days back on charges of procuring drugs. Their judicial custody has now been extended to 6th October 2020. Moreover, his former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha have also been summoned by the NCB.

