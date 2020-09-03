Sushant Singh Rajput: Sona Mohapatra demands justice but SLAMS those calling Rhea Chakraborty derogatory names

In the latest, singer Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at all those who have been broadcasting bikini photos of Rhea Chakraborty and calling her derogatory names. See post!

While CBI is probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood stands divided on the issue because while some demand justice for SSR, others have come out in the support of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, and have asked to stop the media trail until the CBI proves her guilty. While Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, and others have come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty, the latest to lash out at people who have called Rhea ‘Vish-Kanya’ & other derogatory names is singer Sona Mohapatra.

Taking to Twitter, Sona, who is known to be vocal about her thoughts, and never mince her words, wrote, “The death is very tragic & justice must be sought & served. Also, the circumstances do not seem above board. No one is questioning that. Broadcasting bikini pictures of Rhea or calling her ‘Vish-Kanya’ & other derogatory names is the correct manner to go about it? Enough said.” Sona’s reply came when a fan of hers tweeted, “For someone who fought tooth and nail against sex offenders (and I respected you for it) you could have understood that a murder being staged as depression and suicide is a very disturbing thing to do to someone. #DishaSSRMurderMystery.”

In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, addressed a press conference yesterday, and during the press con, he dismissed reports of SSR’s father addressing Sushant’s death as suicide in his statement to the Mumbai police, a day after the actor died as the lawyer revealed that the late actor’s family was ‘forced’ by the Mumbai Police to sign statements written in Marathi. In his statement, Vikas Singh said, “The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, ‘Please don’t write in Marathi if you want us to sign.’ They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written.”

The death is very tragic & justice must be sought & served. Also, the circumstances do not seem above board. No one is questioning that. Broadcasting bikini pictures of Rhea or calling her ‘Vish-Kanya’ & other derogatory names is the correct manner to go about it? Enough said. https://t.co/gRsCkW7trr — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) August 31, 2020

