  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Sona Mohapatra demands justice but SLAMS those calling Rhea Chakraborty derogatory names

In the latest, singer Sona Mohapatra has lashed out at all those who have been broadcasting bikini photos of Rhea Chakraborty and calling her derogatory names. See post!
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Sona Mohapatra demands justice but SLAMS those calling Rhea Chakraborty derogatory namesSushant Singh Rajput: Sona Mohapatra demands justice but SLAMS those calling Rhea Chakraborty derogatory names
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While CBI is probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood stands divided on the issue because while some demand justice for SSR, others have come out in the support of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, and have asked to stop the media trail until the CBI proves her guilty. While Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, and others have come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty, the latest to lash out at people who have called Rhea ‘Vish-Kanya’ & other derogatory names is singer Sona Mohapatra.

Taking to Twitter, Sona, who is known to be vocal about her thoughts, and never mince her words, wrote, “The death is very tragic & justice must be sought & served. Also, the circumstances do not seem above board. No one is questioning that. Broadcasting bikini pictures of Rhea or calling her ‘Vish-Kanya’ & other derogatory names is the correct manner to go about it? Enough said.” Sona’s reply came when a fan of hers tweeted, “For someone who fought tooth and nail against sex offenders (and I respected you for it) you could have understood that a murder being staged as depression and suicide is a very disturbing thing to do to someone. #DishaSSRMurderMystery.”

In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, addressed a press conference yesterday, and during the press con, he dismissed reports of SSR’s father addressing Sushant’s death as suicide in his statement to the Mumbai police, a day after the actor died as the lawyer revealed that the late actor’s family was ‘forced’ by the Mumbai Police to sign statements written in Marathi. In his statement, Vikas Singh said, “The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, ‘Please don’t write in Marathi if you want us to sign.’ They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written.”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushan Singh Rajput's niece Mallika throws shade on Lakshmi Manchu's selective reaction in her latest tweet

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement