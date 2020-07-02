Sushant Singh Rajput stopping by to laud local talent crooning on road in an old video will make you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left his fans in a state of shock. While tributes keep pouring in for the late actor, a throwback video of Sushant shows how he used to appreciate local talent in his own way.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. While it has been over 15 days since the actor's untimely death, tributes keep pouring in for him on social media. Now, a throwback video of Sushant is doing rounds on social media where he can be seen appreciating a local singer as he showcases his talent on the road. Sushant's fans have been sharing old videos as a way of remembering him on social media and the latest one will leave you emotional.

In the video that is doing rounds, we can see Sushant stopping by to hear a singer croon a song 'Ishq Di Gali.' As the late Chhichhore actor stopped by, fans gathered around him. However, Sushan wanted to hear the local singer croon. Once the singer started crooning the song, Sushant was left awestruck by his talent and lauded him. Even Policemen stopped by with the actor to ward off the crowd gathering to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

The throwback video of Sushant is a sweet reminder of how the late actor used to promote and appreciate talented individuals. Post Sushant’s 13th-day prayer meeting, his family released a statement where they established a foundation in his name to promote new talents across various fields.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. They have recorded statements of several people including Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma & others were present to bid adieu to the late actor with his family.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

