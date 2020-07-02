Sushant Singh Rajput stopping by to laud local talent crooning on road in an old video will make you emotional
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. While it has been over 15 days since the actor's untimely death, tributes keep pouring in for him on social media. Now, a throwback video of Sushant is doing rounds on social media where he can be seen appreciating a local singer as he showcases his talent on the road. Sushant's fans have been sharing old videos as a way of remembering him on social media and the latest one will leave you emotional.
In the video that is doing rounds, we can see Sushant stopping by to hear a singer croon a song 'Ishq Di Gali.' As the late Chhichhore actor stopped by, fans gathered around him. However, Sushan wanted to hear the local singer croon. Once the singer started crooning the song, Sushant was left awestruck by his talent and lauded him. Even Policemen stopped by with the actor to ward off the crowd gathering to get a glimpse of their favourite star.
The throwback video of Sushant is a sweet reminder of how the late actor used to promote and appreciate talented individuals. Post Sushant’s 13th-day prayer meeting, his family released a statement where they established a foundation in his name to promote new talents across various fields.
Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:
Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. They have recorded statements of several people including Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma & others were present to bid adieu to the late actor with his family.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Baby, you should have stayed witb dad and Di. Rhea? Why baby?
Anonymous 2 days ago
God bless you Sushant. A gem lost in garbage. I wish to god that you had stayed with us academics where talent is cherished to the highest standard. I pray that your soul is at eternal peace and if you were here you would see how many hearts you have actually touched.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yesterday posted an article stating sushant was mentally ill.Today praising him.Actually who are u with? ur paid promoters or with an innocent man who caught trapped in the world of demons? If u have conscience pls stop spreading rumours about someone who had to leave this cruel world, & try to stand by truth & humanity in future.There is something called ethics & its all upto u media to make or break someone's life.If u had done it before India wouldnt have lost a genius,pls be truthful to urself so that we may not see anymore sushants...
Anonymous 2 days ago
So humble so down to earth, appreciating the real people, shaking hands with real people, nothing fake about him. We miss you comeback Sushant!
Anonymous 2 days ago
We miss you Sushant. You were such a lad, I wish these viral type pests shared these videos when you were alive. But they were busy building narrative of you being unprofessional and arrogant. I pray for your peace everyday and we have raged a war on twitter to get justice for your murder.
Anonymous 2 days ago
We miss you Sushant!