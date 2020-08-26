Sushant Singh Rajput strumming his guitar with friends in an old video leaves fans with bittersweet feelings

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and it left several fans heartbroken. Recently, Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip took to social media to remember the time when he and the late actor used to jam together in a video.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over two months ago and fans of the actor continue to miss him. Often, we get to see several close friends and family sharing throwback photos and videos of Sushant on social media to recall the good old days with him. Even fans share old photos of the late actor to pay him tributes on social media. However, some tend to go viral and speaking of this, Sushant’s close friend Samuel Haokip took to social media to drop an unseen video of the late actor jamming with him.

Taking to Instagram, Samuel shared a throwback video in which late Sushant could be seen strumming the strings of his guitar as Haokip played the drums. Together, Sushant and Samuel were seen jamming together as they chilled with each other in the old video. Previously too, several videos of Sushant singing and strumming his guitar have gone viral on social media. Seeing this unseen video, fans of Sushant were overwhelmed by emotion as they missed the late actor. Many left comments on the same.

Sushant’s friend Samuel had earlier made a shocking revelation about the alleged affair between Sushant and Sara Ali Khan. He had alleged Sara had apparently broken up with Sushant when his film Sonchiriya had tanked at the box office. Samuel’s post on Sara and Sushant went viral a few weeks back.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput playing his guitar:

Meanwhile, CBI is currently investigating Sushant’s case. Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and other house helps have been called in for questioning for the 5th day in a row. Further, as per certain reports, a drug chats angle also allegedly has emerged between Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

