Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor mourns actor’s death; Says will 'miss you’
Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, admits being in deep shock with the actor’s demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput – the name exudes so many emotions. The actor has always been known for his charming looks, infectious smile, impressive choice of films and of course his extraordinary acting chops. And while
Credits :Twitter
Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Really saddened, he was undoubtedly a talented actor. I do think he was a sensitive soul but the bad words of Bollywood ate him whole (reference all the negative blinds about him)