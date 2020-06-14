  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kiara Advani is deeply saddened by her co star’s demise; Says ‘Gone too soon’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide leaves the entertainment industry bereaved, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kiara Advani feels he is gone too soon.
15059 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 04:51 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kiara Advani is deeply saddened by her co star’s demise; Says ‘Gone too soon’Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kiara Advani is deeply saddened by her co star’s demise; Says ‘Gone too soon’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput, the heartthrob of the nation and the master of charming looks and impeccable acting chops, is no more with us. The Raabta actor had committed suicide in Mumbai residence today. His demise has come as one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and the void created by his demise can never be filled. Needless to say, the fans are in grave shock and so are the members of the film fraternity. After all, the nation has lost a talented actor.

Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, the social media has been flooded with messages of condolences from his fans and friends from all over the world. Amid these, the actor’s co-star from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Kiara Advani is also struggling to come in terms with Sushant’s demise. She wrote, “Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushant's family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon” followed by a broken heart emoticon

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise:

Clearly, Sushant’s demise has highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. To recall, the superstar’s former manager Disha Salian had also committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai. Besides, television actors like Manmmet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had also ended their lives lately due to lack of work. Sushant was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 release Chhichhore along with Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement