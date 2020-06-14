Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kiara Advani is deeply saddened by her co star’s demise; Says ‘Gone too soon’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide leaves the entertainment industry bereaved, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kiara Advani feels he is gone too soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the heartthrob of the nation and the master of charming looks and impeccable acting chops, is no more with us. The Raabta actor had committed suicide in Mumbai residence today. His demise has come as one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and the void created by his demise can never be filled. Needless to say, the fans are in grave shock and so are the members of the film fraternity. After all, the nation has lost a talented actor.

Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, the social media has been flooded with messages of condolences from his fans and friends from all over the world. Amid these, the actor’s co-star from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Kiara Advani is also struggling to come in terms with Sushant’s demise. She wrote, “Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushant's family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon” followed by a broken heart emoticon

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput's demise:

Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 14, 2020

Clearly, Sushant’s demise has highlighted the dark side of the glamour world. To recall, the superstar’s former manager Disha Salian had also committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai. Besides, television actors like Manmmet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had also ended their lives lately due to lack of work. Sushant was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 release Chhichhore along with , Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma.

