Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Lata Mangeshkar saddened with actor’s demise; Says ‘May his soul rest in peace’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in grave shock. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar offered her condolences on social media and wrote that she is deeply saddened by his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the heartthrob of the nation and the master of charming looks and impeccable acting chops, is no more with us. And while the entire nation is heartbroken with the news, Lata Mangeshkar has paid her condolences on social media.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×