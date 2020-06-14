  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Lata Mangeshkar saddened with actor’s demise; Says ‘May his soul rest in peace’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in grave shock. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar offered her condolences on social media and wrote that she is deeply saddened by his death.
10208 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Lata Mangeshkar saddened with actor’s demise; Says ‘May his soul rest in peace’Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Lata Mangeshkar saddened with actor’s demise; Says ‘May his soul rest in peace’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput, the heartthrob of the nation and the master of charming looks and impeccable acting chops, is no more with us. And while the entire nation is heartbroken with the news, Lata Mangeshkar has paid her condolences on social media.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement