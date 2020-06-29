Sushant Singh Rajput switches on his bhakti mode as he sings in a throwback video & fans calls him ‘Genius’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechahra, directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, will release digitally on July 24, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a die-hard follower of Lord Shiva and often, the late actor used to share photos of Lord Shiva on his social media, and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a video of the late actor wherein he is seen singing a Bhakti song. In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen sitting on a chair, in what looks like his home, and in the said video, we can see this Kai Po Che actor switching on his bhakti mode as he sings a song as an ode to Lord Shiva. Well, this video gives us a glimpse into Sushant Singh Rajput’s another talent and that being, singing.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, the Mumbai Police has been closely investigating his death and till now, the police has recorded the statements of 27 people including his friends and family. Recently, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said that they were probing ‘every angle’ of his death.

While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite , his last film, Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release, as his final film, will be released posthumously on July 24, 2020. In the film, Sushant will be seen romancing debutante Sanjana Sanghi and as a tribute to the late actor, the film will be available for free viewing to non-subscribers as well. Soon after it was announced that Sushant’s last film will release digitally, his fans have expressed a sense of displeasure as they wanted the film to release in a theatre.

