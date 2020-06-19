Sushant Singh Rajput: Teenage girl in Port Blair commits suicide post actor’s demise; Wrote about him in diary

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, a teenage girl takes the drastic step of ending her life after writing about the late actor in her diary.

It has not even been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of grief among his fans. Not just his family is shocked with the incident, the Kai Po Che actor’s fans are still in disbelief about Sushant’s demise. While social media is inundated with emotional tributes for the late actor, some shocking news has also been surfacing lately in connection with Sushant’s death. According to media reports, a minor girl had committed suicide in Port Blair days after the Raabta star was found dead in his Mumbai residence.

The media reports suggested that the 15-year-old girl was depressed since last few days and had been writing a lot about Sushant in her diary. While the cops haven’t found a suicide note, the teenager’s suicide is being linked with the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death. Talking about the same, Andaman’s DGP, Deependra Pathak stated, “According to the family members, the girl was suffering depression for a few days. She wrote a lot about actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her diary before her death. This indicates that she liked the actor. However, we haven't found any suicide note yet.”

To note, this isn’t the first case of a teenager committing suicide post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier, a 10th standard student from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh had also ended his life. The minor had also, reportedly, left a suicide note which read, "If He Can Do It Why Can’t I".

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 and had apparently committed suicide. It is also reported that the actor was battling depression for a couple of months now.

