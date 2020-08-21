Sushant Singh Rajput: THESE were the people present at late actor's flat on the day of his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 has left everyone in deep shock. Apart from Siddharth Pithani, there were three other people present on the late actor's flat that day.

While CBI has begun its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the mysteries surrounding his untimely demise have also left the people baffled. One of the biggest questions that have come up since the beginning is concerning the identity of those people who were present at Sushant’s flat on the day he passed away. For the unversed, he lived in a duplex flat located in Bandra that had a hall and three bedrooms. Earlier, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also stayed with him.

However, we have already learned as per reports that she left the late actor’s house on June 8. So, as per a report by India Today, there were four people present at Sushant’s flat on the day of his demise. The first among them is the helper Neeraj Singh who began working for the actor from May 11, 2019. His statements have been recorded by everyone including Bihar Police, Mumbai Police, and the CBI. He reportedly took up another job after Sushant’s demise.

The cook named Keshav Bachner had also been living with the late actor for almost a year and a half. Unlike the helper, his statement is yet to be recorded by the CBI. However, his phone is reportedly switched off. The third person present in Sushant’s place was Deepesh Sawant. His responsibilities included housekeeping and daily work. He and his family reside in Chembur but have now been away owing to constant media harassment. Both Keshav and Dipesh haven’t spoken to media at all.

And the final person who was present there is Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani. He is the one who earlier claimed that the late actor’s family forced him to speak against Rhea Chakraborty. Not only that but he allegedly passed on a mail to the actress sometime back. Both the Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate have recorded Pithani’s statement who hails from Hyderabad.

India Today

