Sushant Singh Rajput: This THROWBACK video of the late actor dressed as an alien deserves your attention

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last appearance will be in Mukesh Chhabra’s next titled Dil Bechara, which also stars Sanjana Sanghi and the film will be released online on July 24, 2020.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been digging deep into the archives to share unseen photos and videos of the actor on social media and today, we got our hands on a throwback video in which Sushant is seen donning an alien mask. In the said video, we can see Sushant goofing around and enjoying with his friend and this video only proves that Sushant was a happy-go-lucky soul.

While Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide after the actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence, currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and his friends, family, and co-actors have been questioned in the case. Recently, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was staying with him during the lockdown, was summoned by the Mumbai police at the Bandra police station to record her statement and she was interrogated for almost nine hours. Yesterday, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, was papped outside the police station, and before leaving for Delhi, Sanjana posted a cryptic message on Instagram hinting at never coming back to Mumbai again.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput disguised as an alien video here:

