Sushant Singh Rajput transferred funds for pet dogs Amar, Akbar & Anthony a day before his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput owned three more dogs who were kept at his farmhouse in Lonavala. The three of them are up for adoption now.

In what may appear to be one of the most shocking revelations, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly transferred funds for the maintenance of his dogs, Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. Raees, who happens to be the caretaker of the late actor’s Lonavala farmhouse, has admitted to the same. He has said to IANS, “On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar, and Anthony.”

Not only that, but Raees has reportedly stated that Sushant wanted to shift to the farmhouse and do organic farming. He also recalled that the late actor frequently visited the farmhouse. However, he did not visit for 2 months since he was unwell after the Europe trip of 2019. Raaes has further revealed that the late actor rented the farmhouse back in 2018 but wanted to buy it at the time of contract renewal. Reportedly, he wanted to shift there permanently.

The caretaker has also mentioned that Sushant made advance payments for June and July even though the agreement expired in May 2020. He has also revealed that the late actor wanted to stay at the farmhouse from March but that did not happen. Raees has further said that Sushant came to the farmhouse for special occasions like Rhea and her father’s birthday. The last two trips made by him were reportedly in January and February. Sushant and Rhea were reportedly accompanied by Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, and others when they came for celebrating the latter’s birthday. As of now, Amar, Akbar, and Anthony are up for adoption, reveals Raees.

