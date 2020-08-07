Sushant Singh Rajput transferred money to Showik Chakraborty; Actor wanted to shut his account this year?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case takes another drastic turn as a news channel gained access to his bank account and claimed the actor made a money transaction to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik.

Sushant Singh Rajput's finances have come under the scanner after the actor's father KK Singh accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of money laundering. Following the allegations, the actress was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. While details from the interrogation make the headlines, Times Now has reportedly gained access to the late actor's bank statements and claim that the actor had transferred money to Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty's account last year. The news channel claimed a transaction of Rs 40,000 was directed to Showik's account.

Apart from the transaction, the national channel also reported that Sushant attempted to shut his bank account earlier this year and sought to open another account. However, the channel claims that actor cancelled the request for the procedure a few days after. The channel mentions the attempt was made a few days before his untimely demise. He also apparently tried to close the account down earlier this year.

Rhea, Showik and Shruti Modi have been accused of money laundering and appeared before ED today. While Rhea and others were questioned, Rhea's call records surfaced showing that the actress was in touch with Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Bandra, last year. Trimukhe is handling the actor's death case.

According to India Today, Rhea was not only in touch with the Bandra DCP but she was also in constant touch with Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda apart from her regular conversations with Sushant. Read all about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records REVEAL she spoke to DCP Bandra last year

