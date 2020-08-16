Sushant Singh Rajput treated by spiritual healer in November on Rhea Chakraborty's request?

A spiritual healer has revealed to a news channel that he treated Sushant Singh Rajput in November 2019. Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty contacted him.

As each day passes by, more and more shocking details related to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be emerging. According to a report by Times Now, on Sunday evening it emerged that Sushant was reportedly treated by a Thane-based spiritual healer for depression. This apparently occurred sometime in November last year, and the spiritual healer was supposedly contacted by Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend. In an interview with Times Now, Mohan Sadashiv Joshi claims that he met Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The spiritual healer claimed he met the couple on November 22 & 23 2019. Mohan affirms he healed the late actor on November 22 after which he claimed the late actor was doing fine. And on November 23, Mohan had lunch with Sushant and Rhea. The spiritual healer also added that Rhea was the one who contacted him and told him that the late actor was depressed. Apart from that the 70-year-old spiritual healer affirms he has treated major business tycoons like Dhirubhai Ambani and a former CM of Karnataka. When Times Now asked Mohan if what he did was any different from black magic, he claims what he did could be called white magic.

It’s been just a little over two months since the late actor passed away by alleged suicide after he was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Sushant’s case took a massive turn when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting and cheating in the death of his son. The FIR was filed in Patna. Now, the Supreme Court is yet to announce if the case will be handed over to the CBI. Meanwhile, the late actor’s family and friends are demanding justice for his untimely death and insist on a CBI probe. The decision will supposedly be announced on Friday 21st August.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

