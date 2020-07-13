Sushant Singh Rajput turned into Kriti Sanon’s ‘princess’ as they get goofy while clicking a selfie; THROWBAC

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Raput and Kriti Sanon shared screen space in Raabta and although the film didn’t work wonders at the box office, however, fans loved their jodi. That said, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kriti Sanon was one of the few actors who attended his last rites, and later, Kriti took to Instagram to pen a long heartwarming note for the late actor as she said that although a part of her heart has gone with him, a part of his heart she will always keep alive, and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput wherein they are seen goofing around and trying out some fun Instagram filters, and alongside the photo, the message read, “Off to Ahmadabad with this princess…”

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star, Swastika Mukherjee, shared a happy video on Instagram, remembering the late actor and in the video, Mukherjee can be seen dancing with the late actor on a song from ’s film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Sharing the video, Swastika Mukherjee wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, which will be Sushant’s last release, it is an official adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel, The Fault In Our Stars and the film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and also features , Milind Gunaji, Swastika Mukherjee and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on an OTT platform.

