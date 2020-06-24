  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: UNSEEN video of the late actor enjoying a boat ride with his dog deserves your attention

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty
Sushant Singh Rajput: UNSEEN video of the late actor enjoying a boat ride with his dog deserves your attention
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a void in everyone’s life and from fans to his family and friends, everyone is reeling with shock and questioning Sushant’s drastic step of claiming his life. Post Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, fans have been sharing old and unseen videos of the actor on social media, and today, a video of Sushant and his dog- Fudge, has gone viral on social media wherein the two are seen enjoying a boat ride.

In the said video, we can see Sushant enjoying a boat ride while holding Fudge and seeing the video, fans are only emotional and remembering the actor and his performances on screen. Also, soon after Sushant’s demise, one of his friends shared pictures and videos of his pet dog Fudge wherein Fudge was seen heartbroken by Sushant’s absence and also, it was being reported that Sushant’s dog too passed away as he couldn’t bear his loss. However, later, a source close to the actor dismissed all the rumours.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and others, and Sushant will next be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which is an official remake of Hollywood film Fault in Our Stars.

Check out Sushant's video with his dog here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Mrinalini Tyagi remembers late actor: He wanted to follow SRK’s footsteps

