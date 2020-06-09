Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma devastated over demise of Disha Salian; Fukrey star says 'Gone too soon'

As Disha Salian committed suicide in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma mourned her demise and paid their condolence on social media.

As the showbiz world is looking forward get back on track after over two months of lockdown, the industry was shocked with the sudden demise of Disha Salian who happens to be Varun Sharma’s manager and former manager Sushant Singh Rajput. According to media reports, the lady had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai. While she was rushed to the hospital soon, Disha was declared brought dead by the doctors. As the news of the lady’s unfortunate suicide broke, Varun and Sushant mourned her demise.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, who admits being devastated with the news, paid his heartfelt condolences on social media. He wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” On the other hand, Varun was at a loss of words with the demise of his manager. Sharing a picture with Disha, the Fukrey actor stated that she is gone too soon and that he is still struggling to come in terms with this heartbreaking news.

“Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon,” Varun wrote with a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s posts for Disa Salian:

To note, Disha has been working with Fukrey actor Varun for around a year now. Reportedly, the lady was reportedly working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone and worked for several celebrities like Bharti Singh and .

